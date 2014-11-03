Police in Southern California said on Sunday they had made multiple arrests in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed three 13-year-old girls while they were trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The three girls, two of whom were twins, were in costumes and carrying candy bags when they were struck by a sports utility vehicle crossing a street on Friday evening in Santa Ana, about 35 miles (55 km) south of Los Angeles.

Police launched a search for the occupants of the vehicle, a Honda CR-V, which sped away from the scene. The SUV was later found abandoned at a nearby strip mall with damage to its front end, Santa Ana police said.

On Sunday, police announced "multiple arrests," but declined to give further details until a press conference scheduled for Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the vehicle had been stolen.

The Orange County coroner's office on Saturday identified the girls as Lexi Perez, Lexandra Perez and Andrea Gonzalez in a statement and said they were all 13 years old.

Lexi and Lexandra Perez were twin sisters, authorities said.

The three girls were pronounced dead at the scene, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said on Friday.

The car was moving at high speed through the intersection before it struck the three girls, police said.

