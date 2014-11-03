Jaquinn Ramone Bell, 31, is seen in an undated picture released by the Santa Ana Police Department in Santa Ana, California November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Santa Ana Police Department/Handout

LOS ANGELES Police have arrested a driver suspected of killing three 13-year-old girls in a hit-and-run incident at a Southern California crosswalk as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween, officials said on Monday.

Jaquinn Ramone Bell, 31, was arrested on Sunday at a Motel 6 in Stanton, a short distance from Santa Ana where the hit and run occurred on Friday night, Santa Ana police Chief Carlos Rojas told a news conference.

The three girls were in costumes and carrying candy bags when they were struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing a street in Santa Ana, about 35 miles south of Los Angeles.

Authorities have identified the girls as Lexi and Lexandra Perez, who were twins, and their friend Andrea Gonzalez.

Police worked around the clock to find the driver after the deaths of the three girls, which caused an outpouring of grief in the mostly Hispanic community of Santa Ana.

He did not attempt to stop or render aid to the children that he hit," Rojas said of the suspect. "There were no skid marks, no attempt for him to stop."

Police said on Sunday they had taken several people into custody in the case.

Bell was determined to be the driver, and he was arrested on suspicion of hit and run causing death, Rojas said. His mother and half-sister were also initially arrested, but later released when they were cleared of involvement in the collision.

Police said numerous witnesses came forward and investigators were able to track Bell down to the motel. Rojas declined to discuss any prior arrests Bell might have.

Bell had been driving with two children in the SUV when he struck the three girls, the police chief said. He abandoned the vehicle, which had a damaged front end from the accident, near the scene on Friday night, police said.

Rojas said police had given their findings to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, where attorneys are considering charges.

