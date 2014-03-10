Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a former Mexicana airlines employee whose severed head was found underneath the famed Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles in 2012, officials said on Monday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Gabriel Campos Martinez, was arrested in Texas on Sunday and is accused of murdering 66-year-old Hervey Coronado Medellin of Los Angeles and dumping parts of his dismembered body in Griffith Park near the Hollywood sign.

In January 2012, a mother and daughter walking dogs in the popular hiking area spotted Medellin's head in a plastic bag and reported it to park rangers. A search by police and a cadaver-sniffing dog turned up hands and feet belonging to Medellin.

Investigators speculated that the head, hands and feet were hidden together in the park and later moved around by animals.

For days following the discovery, detectives canvassed an area near the 4,200-acre park where the body parts were found, looking for clues.

Los Angeles police, in announcing the arrest on a warrant in the homicide case, gave scant details other than to say Martinez was being held without bail pending extradition proceedings in San Antonio, Texas.

Both the Los Angeles and San Antonio police departments declined to release further details, including a potential motive for the crime or what led detectives to Martinez.

Martinez would likely be charged after being extradited to Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Officer Wendy Reyes said.

The Hollywood sign on Mount Lee above Los Angeles was built in the 1920s to promote a housing development and originally read "Hollywoodland." The last few letters deteriorated in the 1940s and the part that remained was restored in 1978.

