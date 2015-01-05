A 3-week-old girl was found dead in a dumpster 120 miles from the Southern California home where she was abducted after her parents and uncle were shot over the weekend, police said.

Authorities found the body of Eliza Delacruz on Sunday behind a strip mall in the city of Imperial Beach in San Diego County, about 120 miles south of the Long Beach house where she was last seen, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Police are working to identify the person who they say shot Delacruz's family members on Saturday, critically injuring two, and abducted the infant immediately after.

"The suspect who committed these horrific crimes" is still at large, Long Beach Police said in the statement.

Delacruz's parents and uncle were treated at local hospitals, where two remained in critical condition. The other was treated and released.

Police said the suspect is likely male but other than that they had little information. A motive has not been determined. Police have said the assailant may have known the victims.

Police have not said what caused Delacruz's death.

