The laneway where the body of 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz was found dead inside a dumpster in Imperial Beach, California January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES Police who found a 3-week-old girl dead in a dumpster more than 100 miles from the Southern California home where she was abducted after her parents and uncle were shot asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the person responsible.

The body of Eliza Delacruz was recovered on Sunday afternoon from a dumpster behind a strip mall in the city of Imperial Beach in San Diego County, about 120 miles south of the home in the Los Angeles suburb of Long Beach where she was last seen, authorities say.

Delacruz's parents and uncle, who were shot at the home, were treated at local hospitals. Two of the victims, who were not identified, remained in critical condition on Monday evening. The other victim, also not identified, was treated and released.

Police say they have little information on the suspect or a possible motive and asked for anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

"To take a precious child from her home and throw her into a dumpster like a piece of trash is something only a very heartless person would do," Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said at a news conference.

"We need to get the coward who committed this violent, senseless act off the street but we absolutely need the public's help to do that," he said.

Luna said Los Angeles County Supervisors were expected to authorize a $10,000 reward to be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

