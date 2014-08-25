NEW YORK Lifeguards and dive teams in California on Sunday recovered the body of a 17-year-old exchange student from Ghana whose kayak capsized near San Diego, officials said.

Abdul Razak Shanun's body was spotted near San Diego's Mission Bay during a search, San Diego Lifeguards said.

"It is believed that the kayaker was not wearing a life jacket," before he capsized, lifeguards said in a tweet.

Shanun had rented the kayak on Saturday, heading out on the west side of Mission Bay where he capsized and drowned, authorities said.

It was unclear whether he had a life jacket in the kayak, and if so, why he chose not to wear it.

The teen was an exchange student at Balboa City School, local media reported.

