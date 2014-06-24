An accident at California's Oakland International Airport on Tuesday left a firefighter in critical condition but did not affect flights or airport operations, officials said.

The firefighter, a 28-year veteran of the Oakland Fire Department, was injured when the fire truck he was driving rolled over during a drill, the office of the city administrator said in a news release.

"The vehicle rolled during a turn in front of the Oakland Maintenance Center, formerly known as the United Airlines Hangar," the release said.

The firefighter did not fall out during the roll but was severely injured nonetheless, it said.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Eric Beech)