LOS ANGELES A California woman was arrested on Wednesday for plotting to kidnap two babies, including one found dead in a dumpster, and attacking their mothers in a bizarre scheme to fool her boyfriend into thinking she birthed their twins, police said.

Giseleangelique Rene D'Milian, 47, was arrested in Corona and was being held without bail on charges of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder and conspiracy.

"We've never seen anything like this where somebody goes out looking for babies to kidnap and they attempt to kill the mothers," Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told a news conference. "These people are just evil in nature."

Three other people were also arrested, including D'Milian's actual daughter, police said.

According to police, D'Milian lied to her married boyfriend that she had given birth to his twins in December while he was out of the country, then schemed with a man identified as Anthony Ray McCall, 29, to kidnap children matching their purported ages.

On Jan. 3, D'Milian and McCall drove separate vehicles following a bus carrying 3-week-old Eliza Delacruz and her mother in Long Beach, police said.

McCall then forced his way into the Delacruz home, shot three adults, and along with D'Milian kidnapped the baby, whose body was found the next day 100 miles to the south in Imperial Beach, police said. Why the baby was killed remained unknown.

Detectives linked the case with one in El Segundo, where a 23-year-old woman was severely beaten with a baseball bat inside a hotel room on Feb. 6. Inside the room was the victim's 4-month-old son, who was not harmed, police said.

McCall was identified as the attacker, while D'Milian knew the victim and was aware she had a child, according to police.

McCall was being held without bail for investigation of murder, kidnapping, attempted murder and conspiracy.

D'Milian's daughter, 29-year-old Charisse Nicole Shelton, was arrested on charges of being an accessory after the fact, along with 43-year-old Todd Damon Boudreaux.

They are set to be arraigned on Friday. It was not immediately known whether they had attorneys.

