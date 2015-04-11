A second child has died after the car he was in plunged into the water at the Port of Los Angeles, killing his older brother, officials said on Saturday.

The car went off the pier early on Thursday evening, trapping the two boys, aged 8 and 13, inside, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The boys were pulled from the car in grave condition, and the older one died on Thursday at a hospital, fire officials said.

The second boy died on Friday, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles Department of Coroner.

Two adults, identified in local media as the boys' parents, swam to the surface while the children had to be rescued, the Fire Department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating whether the car was driven into the water intentionally or accidentally, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The boys and their parents drove to the port from a parking lot at a nearby shopping and restaurant center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The car went off the pier and landed in the water upside down, witnesses told local media.

The parents were screaming for help for their children, who were submerged about 30 feet below the surface, according to witnesses cited in the Times.

The boys' father told local television that he had driven to the port so that the family could take in the view but that the car would not stop and plunged into the water.

CBS Los Angeles reported the father told police he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

