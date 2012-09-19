SACRAMENTO An inmate was shot and wounded and at least 10 others were sent to the hospital with stab wounds on Wednesday after a riot at the California State Prison-Sacramento in the city of Folsom, prison officials said.

The riot broke out at 11:17 a.m. local time (15:17 GMT), prompting prison officers to open fire with a rifle, wounding one of the inmates, officials said.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it was not immediately clear what had sparked the riot, but added that it was "under control."

No information was given on the condition of the inmate who was shot or those who suffered stab and slash wounds.

No prison staff were injured, officials said.

The California State Prison-Sacramento houses more than 2,500 mostly maximum-security inmates serving long sentences. Also known as "New Folsom," it is adjacent to Folsom State Prison, which is older and better known because of a famous concert there by singer Johnny Cash in 1968.

