Suspended California State Senator Leland Yee arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building for his arraignment hearing in San Francisco, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO Former California state Senator Leland Yee of San Francisco pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of racketeering in a case that ended a storied political career and swept up Yee's political adviser as well as many others.

Yee, 66, was arrested by the FBI last year and charged in a dramatic indictment that included allegations of bribery and gun-running and involved more than two dozen defendants.

His guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco marked the end of a long political career that included two terms on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as well as election to the California Assembly and Senate.

At the time of his arrest, Yee was a senator but was running for the post of secretary of state. After his arrest, he was suspended by the Senate and then did not run for re-election.

Yee said in his plea agreement, a copy of which was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco, that he received several thousand dollars from 2011 to 2014 in contributions to his campaigns for San Francisco Mayor and California Secretary of State in exchange for favors and meetings.

In one instance detailed in court documents, Yee political consultant Keith Jackson told an undercover FBI agent who purported to be a friend of a National Football League team owner that Yee would offer a critical vote on pending legislation about workers compensation for professional athletes in exchange for a $60,000 campaign contribution.

Yee and Jackson also outlined in the documents a scheme to purchase firearms from the Philippines, including automatic weapons, with the intention of importing them to the United States.

Yee was the third California state senator charged last year in separate criminal cases. All three eventually left office, costing the Democrats a cherished two-thirds legislative majority.

Yee and Jackson, who also pleaded guilty to racketeering, face up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Their sentencing is set for Oct. 21.

Two other defendants in the case, including Jackson's son Brandon Jackson, also each pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a separate count of racketeering.

Keith Jackson's lawyer accused the FBI of setting up "a sort of entrapment." But he said his client was remorseful nonetheless.

"He could have walked away," attorney Jim Brosnahan said. "He feels very, very badly about what happened."

