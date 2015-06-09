Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
U.S. rapper "The Game" turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Monday after hitting an off-duty officer during a pickup basketball game earlier this year, a police official said.
Jayceon Terrell Taylor, a native of Compton, California, surrendered around noon over the March 29 incident where he punched the officer during a scrimmage at Hollywood High School, said Los Angeles police spokesman Mike Lopez.
He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony, and released about an hour later after posting $50,000 bail, Lopez said.
Lopez said a video purporting to show the incident had been uploaded to the Internet but he did not verify its authenticity.
On Monday, Taylor posted a photo to Instagram showing him squatting in front of the Hollywood station of the Los Angeles Police Department with the caption "Waiting on my uber lol".
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.