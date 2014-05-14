SAN FRANCISCO A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg and seriously wounded near a California high school on Wednesday, prompting authorities to place the campus on lockdown for about two hours, police said.

The shooting followed shortly after a fist-fight among several teenagers at a nearby park in the Bay Area city of Richmond and investigators were trying to determine if the two events were related, Richmond Police Captain Mark Gagan said.

There were no other injuries reported in the shooting, which happened around 8:30 a.m. local time, and no threat to Kennedy High School, Gagan said. The injured boy was being treated in hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Gagan said that shortly after the fist-fight, "school staff members encountered a 14-year-old hobbling toward school with a bullet wound to his leg."

A spokesman for the school district could not immediately be reached for comment.

