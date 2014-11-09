A U.S. Army veteran who returned safely home to Los Angeles from Afghanistan several months ago was shot dead early Sunday after leaving a party hosted by his girlfriend, police said.

Francisco Garcia, 21, was walking along a street with friends at about 2 a.m. when two vehicles pulled up, a man got of one vehicle, smashed a beer bottle on the ground and began screaming at Garcia, said Juan Santa, a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man returned to one of the vehicles, got a handgun and fired at Garcia, Santa said. The suspect fled and Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, Santa said. Police are still looking for the suspect, described as a Hispanic male.

Santa say there had been some sort of dispute between Garcia and the other man but he was not sure what it was about. Santa said the shooting was especially tragic given that Garcia had been in Afghanistan, where many Americans have died in conflict.

“I think it’s a terrible thing for a soldier to go out there and put his life on the line the way that he did, only to come home, be with his friends and then be dead,” Santa said.

The shooting happened in northeast Los Angeles, known as the San Fernando Valley, Santa said.

