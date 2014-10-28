SACRAMENTO Calif. The couple accused of a bloody Northern California shooting spree that killed two sheriff's deputies, wounded a third and left a motorist fighting for his life will be charged Tuesday with murder, attempted murder and carjacking, authorities said.

Marcelo Marquez, known to federal authorities as Luis Enrique Monroy-Bracamonte, and Janelle Marquez Monroy terrorized communities on the eastern edge of Sacramento Oct. 24, starting with the shooting of Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver in the parking lot of a motel.

The pair are set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court in Sacramento. Marquez, 34, will be charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances, which can bring the death penalty, along with one count of attempted murder and several counts of carjacking, according to a criminal complaint released by Sacramento County District Attorney Rod Norgaard.

Monroy will be charged with murder, attempted murder and carjacking, although authorities are not adding the special circumstances enhancement in her case, the complaint showed. Monroy was armed during the two-county spree, but did not fire in the commission of the murders and attempted murder, the complaint indicated.

Marquez, who reportedly used several aliases, was deported to Mexico twice as Monroy-Bracamonte, in 1997 for a narcotics charge in Arizona, and in 2001 for an unspecified charge, ICE said. Under yet a third name, he was arrested several times in Arizona on drug charges, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The couple's alleged rampage stretched from Sacramento to the town of Auburn about 35 miles (56 km) away, prompting a massive, multi-agency police response and forcing the lockdown of schools and businesses.

The incident began in the parking lot of a Motel 6 at about 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Friday, when veteran Sacramento Deputy Danny Oliver, 47, approached a vehicle considered to be suspicious, said Sacramento County Sheriff Lieutenant R.L. Davis.

Someone inside the car, now believed to be Marquez, fired multiple rounds at Oliver, who later died in a hospital.

Marquez and Monroy then carjacked a motorist, shooting him in the head when he resisted, authorities said. The victim, Anthony Holmes, 38, was recovering in a hospital.

The pair then stole a third vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, and crossed into neighboring Placer County, where they shot and killed deputy Michael Davis, Jr., and wounded deputy Charles Bardo.

Authorities have still not determined a motive for the alleged crimes.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)