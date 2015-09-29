Private funeral held for singer George Michael in London
LONDON Best-selling British superstar singer George Michael was buried in London on Wednesday in a private funeral some three months after his death on Christmas Day, his publicist said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Extreme sports performer Erik Roner died in a skydiving accident near Lake Tahoe, California, on Monday after he struck a tree, authorities said.
The 39-year-old Roner was performing with a group during a golf tournament at Olympic Valley when he hit the tree and became stuck high above the ground, Placer County Sheriff Edward Bonner said in a statement.
Roner, who lived in Tahoe City, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bonner said. All the other performers reached the ground safely, he said.
Roner was well known among fans of extreme sports, performing in ski films and on MTV's "Nitro Circus," which featured daredevil stunts.
The accident is under investigation Bonner said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Mother-daughter-mother actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died in December just a day apart, were remembered by fans and friends on Saturday at a public memorial service in the Hollywood Hills, where they were laid to rest side-by-side in January.