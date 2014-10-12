One woman was killed and two other people were badly hurt when they were struck by a train while taking photographs of the sunset from a California railroad trestle, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said on Sunday.

A group of four people had perched on a Union Pacific Railroad trestle overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Santa Barbara on Saturday evening when an Amtrak train traveling at a normal clip came around the corner, said fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

"They tried to outrun the train off the trestle but one female was struck and thrown from the trestle," he said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A second woman and one man were also struck and badly injured, he said. They were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Eliason said.

A fourth man with the group was unharmed and drove himself to the hospital to be with his friends, Eliason said.

Officials did not immediately release the names of the people involved in the accident.

Train service on the line was suspended temporarily while emergency crews attended to the scene, Eliason said.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)