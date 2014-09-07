Crews battling a wildfire on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park in central California reported progress Saturday containing the blaze and evacuation orders were lifted for all but a handful of about 700 homes, officials said.

The blaze, named the Bridge Fire, was 60 percent contained and holding steady at 300 acres (120 hectares), one day after it erupted in Mariposa County near Oakhurst, some 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southwest of the national park, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (CalFire).

The fire had threatened about 700 homes, and evacuation orders remained in effect for just those homes along the dirt section of one local road, CalFire said. But officials warned residents to remain cautious of both fire personal and equipment in the area.

The Bridge Fire was burning near where a fast-moving blaze last month forced thousands of people out of their homes and businesses in the well-populated region south of Yosemite.

"The difference between the Bridge Fire and last month's Junction Fire is that this fire is a little more rural and the structures threatened are in a residential area," said CalFire spokesman Dennis Mathisen.

No structures had been damaged and one person had sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.

Last month, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency as firefighters battled wildfires across the state, including the massive El Portal blaze that charred nearly 4,700 acres on the western edge of Yosemite National Park. [ID:nL2N0Q904H]

With federal funds for fighting wildfires running low, officials in California on Thursday called on Congress to move forward on a stalled plan to set up an emergency reserve fund for battling the extreme blazes anticipated this fall. [ID:nL1N0R62SV]

Concern about funds for firefighting are growing as danger from wildfires increases throughout the western United States, and as the fire season reaches its peak amid a devastating drought that has left dry, combustible fuel easily ignited.

