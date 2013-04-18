LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles college campus was evacuated on Thursday after the university received a telephoned bomb threat and a bomb squad was dispatched to conduct a search, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Commander Andrew Smith said the college made the decision to close the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, and evacuate staff and students.

"The CSULA campus is closed as of noon, April 18, as a precaution. Those on campus should evacuate immediately," the university, which has an enrollment of about 20,000 students, said in a tweet.

College officials could not be reached for further comment.

Mike Uhlenkamp, a spokesman for California State University Chancellor Timothy White, said there had been "some sort of threat" that prompted the campus-wide evacuation. He had no further information.

Security officials across the United States have been on alert in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings on Monday.

