LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles college campus was evacuated on Thursday after the university received a telephoned bomb threat, but no explosives were found during a search of the campus, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Commander Andrew Smith said the college made the decision to close the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, and evacuate staff and students.

"The CSULA campus is closed as of noon, April 18, as a precaution. Those on campus should evacuate immediately," the university, which has an enrollment of about 20,000 students, said in a tweet.

A police spokesman said that a search of the campus by a bomb squad turned up no explosives. The university remained closed for the day.

Security officials across the United States have been on alert in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings on Monday.

