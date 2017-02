WASHINGTON Mitt Romney had nearly twice as many votes in the Illinois Republican presidential primary as his closest rival Rick Santorum on Tuesday, with 11 percent of the vote counted.

U.S. television networks projected Romney as the winner of the latest battle in the volatile campaign for the White House. With 11 percent of the vote counted, he had 56 percent of the vote compared to 27 percent for Santorum.

