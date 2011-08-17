U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-MN) speaks at the ''Join Team Bachmann!'' rally in Spartanburg, South Carolina, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Patrick Collard

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina Republican U.S. presidential candidate Michele Bachmann offered a "happy birthday" message to the late singer Elvis Presley on Monday, even though August 16 is the anniversary of his death in 1977.

"Happy Birthday, Elvis!" Bachmann shouted from the stage at a campaign stop in the parking lot of The Beacon, a South Carolina drive-in restaurant famous for its fried food and sweet tea.

After her stump speech, the U.S. congresswoman from Minnesota told a group of reporters that she was happy to be in South Carolina "on the anniversary of Elvis Presley's death."

"He's still alive. He's alive in our hearts," Bachmann said.

Later, a campaign organizer who did not want to be identified said with a wink: "You celebrate Elvis because he never died."

Presley was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod; editing by Will Dunham and Bill Trott)

(This story was corrected in the dateline to fix the spelling of Spartanburg)