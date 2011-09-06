WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Republican presidential
hopeful Michele Bachmann's campaign manager, Ed Rollins, and
his deputy are leaving their roles, Rollins said on Monday,
adding he would remain in a senior advisory position.
"I have great affection for her. I'll do anything I can to
help her," Rollins, a veteran of many political campaigns told
CNN. "I just don't have the endurance to do 14-hour days, seven
days a week anymore."
Deputy campaign manager David Polyansky was also stepping
down, said Rollins. The shake-up was first reported by
Politico.
Asked if Polyansky's departure involved strategic
differences with the candidate, Rollins said, "There's no
strategic differences in the sense of what we should be doing
or saying -- it's just a question of how you use your time, how
you use your resources."
Bachmann, a U.S. representative from Minnesota, moved into
the top tier of candidates for the Republican presidential
nomination last month with her win in the Iowa straw poll, an
early test of strength in the 2012 race.
Bachmann's views, heated rhetoric and fiery attacks on
President Barack Obama have won her fans among conservative
activists and donors. She was one of the first elected
officials to court the Tea Party, a loosely organized
conservative activist movement.
Rollins conceded that Texas Governor Rick Perry's entry
into the Republican race slowed Bachmann's momentum. Perry, who
is also popular with social and religious conservatives, rose
swiftly to the top of opinion polls among Republicans since
entering the race last month.
"Legitimately, it's a (Mitt) Romney-Perry race," Rollins
told CNN. I think she's (Bachmann) the third candidate at this
point in time, which is way different and better than we
thought when we started this thing and she's very much in this
thing."
