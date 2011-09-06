* Interim campaign manager named
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Republican presidential
hopeful Michele Bachmann's campaign manager, Ed Rollins, and
his deputy are leaving their roles, Bachmann's campaign said on
Monday, adding Rollins would remain in a less physically
demanding senior advisory position.
"In less than 50 days and with fewer resources than other
campaigns, Ed was the architect that led our campaign to a
historic victory in Iowa," Bachmann said in a statement,
referring to that state's Republican straw poll.
"I am grateful for his guidance and leadership, and
fortunate to retain his valuable advice even though his health
no longer permits him to oversee the day-to-day operations of
the campaign."
Bachmann, a U.S. representative from Minnesota, moved into
the top tier of candidates for the Republican presidential
nomination last month with her win in the Iowa straw poll, an
early test of strength in the 2012 race.
"I have great affection for her. I'll do anything I can to
help her," Rollins, 68, a veteran of many political campaigns
told CNN. "I just don't have the endurance to do 14-hour days,
seven days a week anymore."
As part of a "restructuring strategy," current campaign
strategist Keith Nahigian will assume the role of interim
campaign manager, Bachmann said in her statement.
Bachmann's views, heated rhetoric and fiery attacks on
President Barack Obama have won her fans among conservative
activists and donors. She was one of the first elected
officials to court the Tea Party, a loosely organized
conservative activist movement.
Rollins conceded that Texas Governor Rick Perry's entry
into the Republican race slowed Bachmann's momentum. Perry, who
is also popular with social and religious conservatives, rose
swiftly to the top of opinion polls among Republicans since
entering the race last month.
"Legitimately, it's a (Mitt) Romney-Perry race," Rollins
told CNN. I think she's (Bachmann) the third candidate at this
point in time, which is way different and better than we
thought when we started this thing and she's very much in this
thing."
DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER STEPS DOWN
Deputy campaign manager David Polyansky was also stepping
down, said Bachmann's Iowa campaign chairman, Kent Sorenson.
Sorenson said Polyansky had signed on to the campaign to
help with the straw poll effort in Iowa.
"That is a major shake-up," said Craig Robinson, Iowa
Republican website founder and editor. "It's her top two guys
on her national campaign."
Asked if Polyansky's departure involved strategic
differences with the candidate, Rollins told CNN, "There's no
strategic differences in the sense of what we should be doing
or saying -- it's just a question of how you use your time, how
you use your resources."
