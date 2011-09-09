U.S. Republican presidential candidate, Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN), speaks during the Reagan Centennial GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DES MOINES Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann said on Friday she is confident in her ability to compete strongly in Iowa despite a challenge from rival Rick Perry for the state's conservative votes.

"I've demonstrated something that the other candidates haven't -- that's a level of consistency as a conservative," she told Radio Iowa.

Bachmann could be the candidate whose chances are hurt most by Texas Governor Perry's entry into the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.

Both Bachmann and Perry are deeply conservative. Perry has soared to the top of Republican polls in just a month in the race, and leads Bachmann in Iowa despite her victory in the state's straw poll in mid-August.

Iowa holds the first U.S. election contest on February 6 and a victory there can give a Republican candidate important momentum in the race to choose a nominee to face Democratic President Barack Obama in November next year.

Many analysts believe Bachmann may have to win the Iowa caucuses in order to remain in the race.

"I have a very strong level of support in Iowa. I'm very grateful to Iowans for that level of support. People I believe, again, know me and trust me," Bachmann said.

She said she would be back in Iowa this weekend and her campaign has been contacting her supporters across the state.

"We've been holding the line with people who not only are saying that they're supportive, we're bringing many, many new people in as well because I have a very strong pro-growth policy," Bachmann said.

Bachmann was largely overshadowed by Perry and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in a Republican candidates' debate on Wednesday.

Perry called the popular Social Security retirement plan for seniors a "Ponzi scheme" -- a comment with which Bachmann appeared to take issue in her interview with Radio Iowa.

She said U.S. policymakers have to "keep faith" with Social Security beneficiaries.

"That's wrong for any candidate to make senior citizens believe that they should be nervous about something they have come to count on. We need not do that, but I think at the same time we also outline our positive solutions," Bachmann said. "That's what I'm trying to do."

(Writing by Steve Holland; editing by Christopher Wilson)