Vice President Joe Biden speaks to troops at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON Vice President Joe Biden said on Monday that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would be "a great candidate" but that he will be on the ticket with President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.

Biden, interviewed by CNN's John King, was asked about recent comments from former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, who said Clinton would make a good Democratic candidate for president.

Clinton has been mentioned often in the past as a possible replacement for Biden as vice president should Obama want to change his team for 2012.

"She's a great person and she's a strong person but unfortunately I know who the president wants and there is no possibility I'm not going to be on the ticket. She'd be a great candidate," Biden said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)