Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
CAMBRIDGE, Maryland Vice President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers on Friday that he believes their party can regain control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans in the November 6 elections because voters are starting to see the benefits of President Barack Obama's policies.
"I really think we're going to win back the House," Biden told House Democrats at a retreat in Maryland. "I think we will win based purely on the merits of our positions."
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.