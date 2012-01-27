Vice President Joe Biden reacts during his address at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Istanbul December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CAMBRIDGE, Maryland Vice President Joe Biden told Democratic lawmakers on Friday that he believes their party can regain control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans in the November 6 elections because voters are starting to see the benefits of President Barack Obama's policies.

"I really think we're going to win back the House," Biden told House Democrats at a retreat in Maryland. "I think we will win based purely on the merits of our positions."

