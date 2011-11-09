WASHINGTON A woman who has accused Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain of sexual harassment said on Wednesday she was hopeful that others would step forward and speak out with her.

Karen Kraushaar, now a spokeswoman at the Treasury Department, went public on Tuesday after media identified her as one of at least four women accusing Cain of harassment.

She said her complaint involving Cain dated back to 1999 when she was employed at the National Restaurant Association and he was in charge of the lobby organization.

Cain has denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior and said the accusations will not force him to withdraw from the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination to challenge President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Many polls show Cain as one of the leading contenders for the nomination.

Kraushaar's lawyer, Joel Bennett, said his client wants to hold a joint news conference with other women who have complained of sexual harassment by Cain.

So far, Sharon Bialek, the first woman to go public with allegations against Cain, has agreed to participate, Bennett said. He added that he was trying to contact the other women and no date had been set.

Bialek's attorney, Gloria Allred, said she was in touch with Bennett about the possible news conference.

"We are still hopeful that they will have the courage to come forward, but we completely understand if they choose not to," Kraushaar said in a statement released by Bennett on Wednesday.

"Anyone should be able to report allegations of sexual harassment without fear that their lives and careers will be put on public display and laid open to public scrutiny," she said in the statement.

Bialek has said Cain made a sexual advance against her in 1997. Cain has insisted that incident "simply did not happen."

Kraushaar said her own accusations, for which she received a settlement from the National Restaurant Association, "were not baseless and a settlement was deemed appropriate."

Bennett said he was working to obtain a waiver of the confidentiality clause of the settlement agreement with the association and expected that to be accomplished "very soon."

Cain will try to put the controversy behind him at a debate among Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday evening.

Kraushaar said her decision to step forward was not for political reasons.

"As a career federal employee, I have no interest in getting involved in the presidential campaign," she said.

"Even though I understand the intense media interest in this story, I cannot allow the continuing fascination with it to be a distraction to me, my colleagues and staff," she said.

"We have jobs to do. I am proud to be a career member of the federal work force, and anxious to continue with my duties."

(Additional reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Paul Simao)