WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said on Tuesday he has no memory of Sharon Bialek, a woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

"As far as these latest charges, I don't even remember. I reject all of those charges. How can I defend charges when I don't remember this person by name?" Cain said in an interview with ABC News/Yahoo!

"I don't remember knowing her," he said.

Cain, a former pizza company executive, has led many opinion polls in the race to be the Republican nominee to face President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in next year's election.

Bialek said on Monday that Cain made an unwanted advance on her in 1997 after dinner in Washington when she asked for help finding a job. Bialek said she had asked Cain for help finding a job after she was laid off by a non-profit associated with the National Restaurant Association, which he then headed.

