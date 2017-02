Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON A woman who accused Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain of sexual harassment said she was the victim of "very specific" instances of unwanted advances by Cain, her lawyer said on Friday.

The unidentified woman, who worked for Cain at the National Restaurant Association in the mid-1990s, strongly rejected Cain's version of events that he was falsely accused of sexual harassment, her lawyer, Joel Bennett, told reporters.

