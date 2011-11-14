WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain faced possibly damaging allegations on Monday from the former boyfriend of a woman who has accused Cain of sexually inappropriate behavior.

The ex-boyfriend of accuser Sharon Bialek, speaking at a news conference in Louisiana, corroborated Bialek's claim that Cain made improper advances to her when she sought help finding a job.

Cain, who leads some Republican polls for the 2012 nomination, has denied even knowing Bialek, who held a news conference live on television to accuse the candidate of groping her in 1997.

Victor Zuckerman, a pediatrician and former boyfriend of Bialek, said he had met Cain with Bialek and he encouraged her to contact Cain about employment. Bialek later told him that Cain had engaged in inappropriate touching of her shortly after the alleged incident took place.

"She said that something had happened and that Mr. Cain touched her in an inappropriate manner," he said. "She said she handled it and didn't want to talk about it any further."

"When Mr. Cain came to the national spotlight, we reminded each other that this was the man we had met so many years earlier," he said.

Four women have made allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Cain in the 1990s when he was head of the National Restaurant Association.

Cain, a former pizza executive who has never held public office, has repeatedly denied sexual harassment. He and his advisers have alternatively blamed the media, Democrats and rival candidate Rick Perry for the allegations.

Cain attorney Lin Wood said the development was a "footnote" in the story and that Cain maintains his innocence.

He also questioned Zuckerman's credibility, citing his reading of a statement at the news conference.

"There is nothing new, but it is a step in a media campaign strategy of (Bialek's attorney) to attack Herman Cain in the court of public opinion," Wood said.

Cain's fundraising has accelerated following the accusations, with him raising $9 million since October 1, according to his campaign. At the same time, the percentage of those with positive views of him is dropping in some polls.

He trailed former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll on who would win the Republican nomination and challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.

(Reporting by Lily Kuo and Kim Dixon; Editing by Eric Walsh)