Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Embattled Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said on Friday he will make an announcement about the future of his candidacy on Saturday in Atlanta.
In remarks at a campaign stop in South Carolina, Cain gave no hint as to what his decision might be.
He is "reassessing" his candidacy in the wake of a claim by an Atlanta businesswoman that she had a 13-year affair with the former pizza magnate.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Sam Youngman; editing by Todd Eastham)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.