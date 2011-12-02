WASHINGTON Embattled Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain said on Friday he will make an announcement about the future of his candidacy on Saturday in Atlanta.

In remarks at a campaign stop in South Carolina, Cain gave no hint as to what his decision might be.

He is "reassessing" his candidacy in the wake of a claim by an Atlanta businesswoman that she had a 13-year affair with the former pizza magnate.

