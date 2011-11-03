WASHINGTON A woman who accused Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain of sexual harassment has given a statement to the National Restaurant Association where they both worked in the 1990s, the trade group said on Thursday.

The unidentified woman said earlier this week that she wanted to tell her side of the story about accusations that Cain had sexually harassed her, but she has since changed her mind and wants to make a written statement.

The woman's lawyer, Joel Bennett, gave the statement to the restaurant group, said Sue Hensley, senior vice president for public affairs communications at the restaurant association.

"Our outside counsel was contacted by Mr. Bennett today and was asked to provide a response to a proposed statement by tomorrow afternoon. We are currently reviewing the document, and we plan to respond tomorrow," said Hensley said.

Bennett has been working on a draft statement of the woman's position to determine whether it can be released without violating a confidentiality clause of the settlement she agreed to when she left the group.

Cain has been accused by at least three woman of sexual harassment when he was head of the association in the mid-1990s. The issue has been front and center in recent days in the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination to face President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in the November 2012 election.

