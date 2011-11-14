Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain raises his hands as he speaks at a Northern Virginia Technology Council meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is not the type of person who would sexually harass women, his wife Gloria Cain said in excerpts of a Fox News Channel interview released on Sunday.

Cain's wife of 43 years has remained largely hidden from public view as her husband seeks the party's nomination to run against President Barack Obama in 2012. She addressed the sexual harassment allegations that have roiled her husband's campaign in a rare interview.

"To hear such graphic allegations and know that that would have been something that was totally disrespectful of her as a woman and I know that's not the person he is. He totally respects women," Gloria Cain said in an interview to be aired on Monday on the program "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Four women have made allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Cain, including two who settled harassment claims while he was the head of the National Restaurant Association.

Cain, a former business executive who has never held public office, has denied the sexual harassment accusations.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last Thursday and Friday found Cain, with 20 percent support, was second to former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who polled 28 percent, among Republican voters in the race for the party's presidential nomination.

(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; editing by Jackie Frank)