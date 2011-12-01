Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain greets supporters in his campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain, facing allegations of marital infidelity, told a newspaper on Thursday his wife did not know about his friendship with the Atlanta woman making the accusations.

Cain, who denies an affair, told the New Hampshire Union Leader his wife of 43 years was unaware of his ties and the financial help he gave to the woman.

"My wife did not know about it, and that was the revelation," Cain told the paper. "My wife found out about it when she went public with it."

The one-time Republican frontrunner says the decision rests with his wife, Gloria, about him remaining in the race for the Republican nomination to take on President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.

Cain, who lives in Atlanta and was scheduled to campaign on Thursday in New Hampshire and Tennessee, said on Wednesday he would decide whether to continue his campaign after a face-to-face talk with his wife.

Ginger White alleged she had a 13-year affair with Cain in a television interview earlier this week and revealed cell phone records showing regular contact with him. Cain said she was contacting him about her financial troubles.

