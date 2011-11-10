New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks to a member of the audience at the Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Eells/Pool

NASHUA, New Hampshire New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Wednesday made good on a promise to pitch in for Mitt Romney's bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

Christie made two stops in the key early primary state of New Hampshire in what seemed to be an effort to solidify Romney's support among the state's many moderate Republicans.

Long discussed as a potential Republican candidate for president in 2012, Christie instead endorsed Romney in October and promised at the time to be an active campaigner for the former Massachusetts governor.

The move immediately sparked talk of a Romney-Christie ticket. Romney has described the two as "great friends."

In Nashua, Christie praised Romney's ability to work across the aisle with Democrats while governor.

Christie slammed President Barack Obama for projecting a "pessimistic" view of the U.S. economy and echoed Romney's regular suggestions that Obama is attempting to divide America between rich and poor.

"He's saying to them 'the American pie is only so big and we can't grow it anymore,'" Christie told a group of about 150 Republicans gathered at the home of a former state senator.

The group was ferried to the event from their cars in golf carts, and snacked on bacon-wrapped scallops while waiting for Christie.

New Hampshire Democrats, who have launched regular attacks against Romney and largely ignored the rest of the Republican field given Romney's large lead in the state, criticized Christie's appearance.

"Governor Christie and Mitt Romney have a lot in common -- one's a former governor who failed to create jobs and the other's a current governor who failed to create jobs," said a statement from New Hampshire Democratic chairman Ray Buckley.

Earlier, Christie visited Romney's New Hampshire campaign office in Manchester and telephoned Romney before Wednesday's Republican debate in Michigan, advising him to "be yourself."

Christie promised to campaign for Romney soon in Florida and Iowa and to return to New Hampshire prior to its January 10 primary.

