WASHINGTON New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who dashed many Republican hopes when he said he would not run for president in 2012, said on Thursday he had not ruled out running for vice president.

Christie endorsed Mitt Romney shortly after announcing in early October that he would not join the group of Republicans vying for the party's presidential nomination. He has been campaigning for the former Massachusetts governor.

"The fact is if Governor Romney comes to me and wants to talk to me about that, we'll have a full conversation about that and then (my wife) Mary Pat and I will make that decision about what we want to do with our future," Christie said in an interview with his wife on Fox News Channel.

"But my view is, I think if you fast forward the tape to a year from now it's going to be President-elect Romney and some other VP-elect and Chris Christie the Governor of New Jersey," he said.

Christie said he did not think Romney wanted to be "presumptuous" enough to talk to anyone about being his running-mate when he has not yet become the nominee.

"There will be plenty of time for that once he sews up the nomination and I hope that he'll talk to a broad range of people to try to find the partner that he thinks will best serve him and best serve America," Christie said on Fox.

The first nominating contest of the 2012 election, the Iowa caucuses, takes place on January 3.

Republicans and deep-pocketed donors had urged Christie to seek the Republican nomination to run against President Barack Obama next year. But the blunt-talking governor announced in October he would remain New Jersey's governor, a position he assumed only in early 2010.

(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle)