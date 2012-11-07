Three-term Democratic Representative and U.S. Senatorial candidate Chris Murphy addresses the members of the media at a polling place on election day in Cheshire, Connecticut, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon lost her second U.S. Senate bid in two years with Connecticut voters choosing Democratic congressman Chris Murphy to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Joseph Lieberman, multiple networks said on Tuesday.

McMahon, who spent a combined $100 million on the two races, lost to three-term congressman Murphy, according to NBC News, ABC News and Fox News.

During an often bitter campaign, Murphy questioned McMahon's support for abortion rights, while painting her as too conservative for Connecticut's largely Democratic electorate and out of touch with middle-class voters.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)