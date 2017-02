Three-term Democratic Representative and U.S. Senatorial candidate Chris Murphy addresses the members of the media at a polling place on election day in Cheshire, Connecticut, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

WASHINGTON NBC projected that Democratic Representative Chris Murphy won the Senate seat for Connecticut in Tuesday's election.

Murphy beat back a strong challenge by Republican Linda McMahon, a businesswoman who became wealthy by running World Wrestling Entertainment, a professional wrestling company. He fills the seat vacated by Independent Joe Lieberman, who caucused with the Democrats.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal)