The first contests on the road to the 2012 Republican presidential nomination are scheduled to take place in February, but there are many important events on the political calendar before then.

The schedule of nominating contests, which traditionally opens in Iowa and New Hampshire, could change depending on whether other states such as Florida follow through with plans to jump ahead and hold earlier contests.

Officials in Iowa and New Hampshire have promised to adjust the dates of their contests if necessary to ensure they remain first and second in the nominating process.

President Barack Obama is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for a second term.

Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar.

2011

September 7 - Rescheduled Republican debate at Reagan library in California

September 12 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida, site of the party's 2012 nominating convention

September 22-24 - Republicans hold a debate and a straw poll in Orlando, Florida

October 11 - Republican debate in Hanover, New Hampshire

October 18 - Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada

November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan

December 10 - Republican debate in Iowa

2012

January 12 - Republican debate in Iowa

January 30 - Republican debate in Iowa

February 6 - Iowa caucuses, first contest in presidential nominating race

February 14 - New Hampshire primary

February 18 - Nevada caucuses

February 28 - South Carolina primary

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa

September 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

November 6 - Election Day

(Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington; by Philip Barbara)