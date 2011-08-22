Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
The first contests on the road to the 2012 Republican presidential nomination are scheduled to take place in February, but there are many important events on the political calendar before then.
The schedule of nominating contests, which traditionally opens in Iowa and New Hampshire, could change depending on whether other states such as Florida follow through with plans to jump ahead and hold earlier contests.
Officials in Iowa and New Hampshire have promised to adjust the dates of their contests if necessary to ensure they remain first and second in the nominating process.
President Barack Obama is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for a second term.
Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar.
2011
September 7 - Rescheduled Republican debate at Reagan library in California
September 12 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida, site of the party's 2012 nominating convention
September 22-24 - Republicans hold a debate and a straw poll in Orlando, Florida
October 11 - Republican debate in Hanover, New Hampshire
October 18 - Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada
November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan
December 10 - Republican debate in Iowa
2012
January 12 - Republican debate in Iowa
January 30 - Republican debate in Iowa
February 6 - Iowa caucuses, first contest in presidential nominating race
February 14 - New Hampshire primary
February 18 - Nevada caucuses
February 28 - South Carolina primary
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states
August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa
September 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington; by Philip Barbara)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.