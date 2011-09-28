Florida is expected to set its U.S. presidential primary election for January 31, setting off a game of leapfrog as various states try to increase their influence by moving ahead in the nominating process, state officials said on Wednesday.

Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar as it stands right now.

2011

October 11 - Republican debate in Hanover, New Hampshire

October 18 - Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada

November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan

December 10 - Republican debate in Iowa

2012

January 12 - Republican debate in Iowa

January 30 - Republican debate in Iowa

February 6 - Iowa caucuses, first contest in presidential nominating race

February 14 - New Hampshire primary

February 18 - Nevada caucuses

February 28 - South Carolina primary

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

September 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

November 6 - Election Day

(Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington)