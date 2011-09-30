Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
Florida Friday set its presidential primary election for January 31, defying national Republican Party leaders.
The four states authorized by the party to go first in the nominating process -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina -- were expected to respond by moving their nominating contests forward to early January from February.
Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar as it stands right now.
2011
October 11 - Republican debate in Hanover, New Hampshire
October 18 - Republican debate in Las Vegas, Nevada
November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan
December 10 - Republican debate in Iowa
2012
January 12 - Republican debate in Iowa
January 30 - Republican debate in Iowa
January 31 - Florida primary
February 6 - Iowa caucuses
February 14 - New Hampshire primary
February 18 - Nevada caucuses
February 28 - South Carolina primary
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries in 14 states
August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida
September 3-6 - Democratic convention in Charlotte, North Carolina
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by John Whitesides in Washington; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.