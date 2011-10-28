Florida set its presidential primary election for January 31, triggering a game of leapfrog as various states try to increase their influence by moving ahead in the nominating process.

Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar, as it stands now. Some are subject to scheduling changes.

2011

November 1 - Republican forum in Pella, Iowa

November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan

November 12 - Republican debate in Spartanburg, South Carolina

November 15 - Republican debate in Washington, D.C.

November 19 - Republican forum in Des Moines, Iowa

December 1 - Republican debate in Phoenix, Arizona

December 10 - Republican debate in Des Moines, Iowa

December 15 - Republican debate in Sioux City, Iowa

December 19 - Republican debate in Johnston, Iowa

2012

January 3 - Iowa caucuses

January 10 - Expected New Hampshire primary

January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach, South

Carolina

January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston, South

Carolina

January 21 - South Carolina primary

January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida

January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida

January 31 - Florida primary

February 4 - Maine and Nevada caucuses

February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses

February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries

March 3 - Washington caucus

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses in

numerous states

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

September3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina

November 6 - Election Day

