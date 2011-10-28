Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
Florida set its presidential primary election for January 31, triggering a game of leapfrog as various states try to increase their influence by moving ahead in the nominating process.
Here is a look at some key dates on the presidential campaign calendar, as it stands now. Some are subject to scheduling changes.
2011
November 1 - Republican forum in Pella, Iowa
November 9 - Republican debate in Rochester, Michigan
November 12 - Republican debate in Spartanburg, South Carolina
November 15 - Republican debate in Washington, D.C.
November 19 - Republican forum in Des Moines, Iowa
December 1 - Republican debate in Phoenix, Arizona
December 10 - Republican debate in Des Moines, Iowa
December 15 - Republican debate in Sioux City, Iowa
December 19 - Republican debate in Johnston, Iowa
2012
January 3 - Iowa caucuses
January 10 - Expected New Hampshire primary
January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach, South
Carolina
January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston, South
Carolina
January 21 - South Carolina primary
January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida
January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida
January 31 - Florida primary
February 4 - Maine and Nevada caucuses
February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses
February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries
March 3 - Washington caucus
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses in
numerous states
August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida
September3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by John Whitesides and Lily Kuo in Washington)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.