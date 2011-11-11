Republican candidates vying for the chance to take on President Barack Obama in 2012 faced off in Michigan for a debate on Wednesday.

Below are some of the highlights.

HERMAN CAIN, FORMER PIZZA EXECUTIVE

On sexual allegations made against him by four women:

"Over the last nine days, the voters have voted with their dollars, and they are saying they don't care about the character assassination."

On whether taxes will rise under his tax reform proposal:

"Tax codes do not raise taxes. Politicians do."

On former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not bringing up a Republican health bill:

"We didn't hear about it in the previous Congress because Princess Nancy sent it to committee and it stayed there."

MITT ROMNEY, FORMER MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR

On Cain sexual harassment allegations:

"Look, look, Herman Cain is the person to respond to these questions. He just did. The people in this room and across the country can make their own assessment."

On the housing market:

"You have to let the market work and get people in the homes again, and the best way for that to happen is to allow this economy to reboot."

"When you have government play its heavy hand, markets blow up and people get hurt."

On his ability to get along with Democrats:

"You know, what I found is, in a state like mine where there are a few Democrats in the legislature -- 85 percent of my legislature was Democrat -- to get anything done -- I was always in an away game, if you will."

RICK PERRY, TEXAS GOVERNOR

On eliminating government waste:

"It is three agencies of government when I get there that are gone: Commerce, Education and the, what is the third one there, let's see."

"The third agency of government I would do away with -- the Education, the Commerce and let's see ... I can't, the third one, I can't, sorry."

A little later in the debate, he thought of the answer. The Department of Energy, he said.

(Editing by Paul Simao)