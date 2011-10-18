Republican presidential candidates gather on Tuesday in Las Vegas for a debate.

Here are five things to look out for in the event.

* Former Godfather's Pizza CEO Herman Cain will be at center stage. Expect the other candidates to give him a rough ride. The simplicity of his "9-9-9" economic growth plan is helping his cause, but his rivals may raise questions about whether it can raise revenue or will punish the poor with higher taxes. Cain's comments over the weekend that it might be necessary to "electrify" a prospective fence along the porous U.S.-Mexico border may also draw scrutiny.

* Mitt Romney's ability to connect with conservative voters is important. The former Massachusetts governor has performed well in prior debates, particularly when under fire from Texas Governor Rick Perry. A narrative has emerged in the news media in recent days that Romney's quest to become the Republican nominee to face Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012 has an aura of inevitability. Party strategists caution, however, that Romney's nomination is far from inevitable given that voting does not start until January.

* Perry's four prior debates have shown his inexperience on the national stage, a key factor in his plunge from the top of Republican opinion polls in the two months since he entered the race as the front-runner. Perry needs to convince conservatives that his immigration policy for Texas is tough even though he backed a policy for his state where children of illegal immigrants could gain tuition assistance to attend Texas colleges. Perry also has to flesh out some policy positions. He unveiled a conservatives' wish-list of energy projects last week as a way to boost the U.S. economy.

* The debate is taking place in Nevada, which has high unemployment and the highest home foreclosure rate in the country, ensuring that economic issues will be a central feature of the event. Also, the gathering takes place at a time of instability in the voting calendar. Nevada Republicans upset other early voting states by moving their caucuses to January 14, and New Hampshire officials have suggested they might move their first-in-the-nation primary to December.

* The second-tier candidates, Michele Bachmann, Ron Paul, Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich, have to find a way to break out of the bottom rungs of the race. Some may attack Cain, Romney or Perry, or may choose to discuss policy, as Gingrich has been doing at previous debates.

(Editing by Paul Simao)