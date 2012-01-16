U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the congregation at the Cathedral of Praise in Charleston, South Carolina, January 15, 2012. The South Carolina Primary will be held on January 21. REUTERS/Jason Reed

GEORGETOWN, South Carolina Newt Gingrich gave the Republican presidential front-runner a little nip in the leg on Sunday, reminding voters of an incident from the 1980s when Mitt Romney tied his dog in a kennel to the roof of his car and drove to Canada.

Romney has been criticized by animal rights groups for taking the dog, Seamus, on a family vacation from Boston.

"I'd rather not have been in a kennel all the way to Canada. Personally, that doesn't strike me as a very good thing to have done. But that's just my personal bias," said Gingrich, who is in a bitter feud with Romney over attack ads in the campaign.

Gingrich also brought up a recent remark by Romney that, when taken out of context, made it sound like the former enjoyed firing people.

"I think that there are many characteristics that come out during the course of a presidential campaign," he said in South Carolina.

"Like the use of words 'I like firing people' ... to putting a dog on the back of the car for 9 hours." Gingrich told reporters. "All of this paints a picture. The governor has to figure out whether or not that picture is electable."

South Carolina is the next state to vote in a primary to see which Republican will be nominated to run against Democratic President Barack Obama in November. Former Massachusetts governor Romney heads opinion polls in the state.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles)