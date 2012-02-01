Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
TAMPA Mitt Romney had a large lead in the Florida Republican U.S. presidential primary on Tuesday, with nearly one third of the votes counted, television networks reported.
With about 29 percent of the vote counted, Romney had 51 percent of the vote and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich was in second with 29 percent. Former U.S. senator Rick Santorum was in third with 12 percent and congressman Ron Paul in fourth with 7 percent, the networks reported.
Florida is the largest nominating contest so far in the state-by-state battle to decide which Republican will face Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.
(Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Will Dunham)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.