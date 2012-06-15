Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
Likely Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and President Barack Obama have been campaigning throughout the country for the November general election.
Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some may be subject to change.
August 27-30 - Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida
September 4-6 - Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina
October 3 - Presidential debate at University of Denver in Denver
October 11 - Vice presidential debate at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky
October 16 - Presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York
October 22 - Presidential debate at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Bill Trott)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.