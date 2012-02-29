The Republican presidential primary turns to Arizona on Tuesday, when voters choose a candidate to challenge Democratic President Barack Obama in the November election.

Here are a few facts about the Arizona Republican primary.

+Unlike the Michigan primary, the Arizona primary is a winner-takes-all race with 29 delegates up for grabs. However, Arizona's primary is important for the momentum it would give Mitt Romney, former governor of Massachusetts, if he won. An upset would badly hurt Romney ahead of Super Tuesday on March 6 when 10 states hold nominating contests.

+Recent polls put Romney ahead of Rick Santorum, a former senator for Pennsylvania, by a double digit margin in Arizona. Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was third despite his heavy campaigning among Hispanics, who make up some 30 percent of the state's population.

+Arizona has one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, owing to a burgeoning Hispanic community. Arizona grew 25 percent in 10 years, compared to the national average of 9.7 percent, according to the latest U.S. Census. Arizona's Hispanic population is one of the largest nationwide.

+Immigration is a divisive and important issue in Arizona, where Governor Jan Brewer signed into law controversial legislation that requires all immigrants to carry documentation or face arrest. In southern Arizona, immigration regulation is a key issue. Romney, who has won Brewer's endorsement, has called Arizona's immigration law a model for the country.

+For many voters in the state, the economy is their primary concern. With unemployment at 8.7 percent, according to the most recent data, Arizona is among 20 states with highest unemployment in the country. Among Hispanics, unemployment was 13.4 percent in 2010, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

+Romney, a Mormon, will get a slight boost from the state's sizeable Mormon community, which made up 4 percent of the electorate in Arizona, according to a 2008 report by the Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life.

