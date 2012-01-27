Republican presidential contenders vying to challenge U.S. President Barack Obama debated on Thursday in Florida where the party's next nominating contest takes place on Tuesday.

Here are some of their main quotes:

MITT ROMNEY, FORMER MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR

On former U.S. House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich ad's accusing Romney of being anti-immigrant:

"I'm not anti-immigrant. My grandfather was born in Mexico. My wife's father was born in Wales. They came to this country. The idea that I'm anti-immigrant is repulsive."

On making money from mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac:

"There are bonds that the investor has held through mutual funds and Mr. Speaker, I know that sounds like an enormous revelation, but have you checked your own investments? You also have investments through mutual funds that also invest in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac."

On Romney's own wealth:

"I'm proud of the taxes I pay. My taxes, plus my charitable contributions, this year, 2011, will be about 40 percent. Let's put behind this idea of attacking me because of my investments or my money."

On Gingrich's proposal to build a permanent base on the moon:

"The idea that corporate America wants to go off to the moon and build a colony there, it may be a big idea, but it's not a good idea and we have seen in politics and Newt, you've been part of this, go from state to state and promise exactly what that state wants to hear."

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:

"It's the Palestinians who don't want a two-state solution. They want to eliminate the state of Israel."

NEWT GINGRICH

On Romney's wealth:

"Compare my investments with his is like comparing a tiny mouse with a giant elephant."

On claims he called Spanish the "language of the ghetto":

"I did not, no. I did not say it about Spanish. I said, in general, about all languages. We are better for children to learn English in general, period."

RON PAUL, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE FROM TEXAS

On immigration:

"The weaker the economy the more resentment there is when the illegals come in ... We spend way too much time worrying about the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Use some of those resources on our own border."

On his health:

"I'm willing to challenge any of these gentlemen up here to a 25-mile bike ride any time of the day in the heat of Texas."

RICK SANTORUM, FORMER U.S. SENATOR FROM PENNSYLVANIA

On Romney and Gingrich:

"Can we set aside that Newt was a member of Congress and used the skills that he developed ... to go out and advise companies, and that's not the worst thing in the world? And that Mitt Romney is a wealthy guy because he worked hard?"

On Romney's healthcare legislation in Massachusetts:

"Your mandate is no different than Barack Obama's mandate. It is the same mandate."

(Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Paul Simao)